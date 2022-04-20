ND Tiwari appeals to vote for BJP in UP and Uttarakhand

Former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Narain Dutt Tiwari today appealed to the people of UP and Uttarakhand to support BJP in the Assembly elections.





"BJP is working intensively for the people of the country and the demonetisation move has given the country a right direction to fight corruption and terrorism," he told reporters here today.





Tiwari, whose son had recently joined the BJP, said that the team of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is working efficiently and serving the poor and the deprived people of the country. "The recent union budget presented by Arun Jaitely also showed the BJP's pro-people attitude with taking the country ahead," he said.





The senior Congress leader had all praise for former BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and termed him as his brother. "Atalji was like a brother to me and I wish for his good health," he said.