NCW wants swift probe in rape cases

New Delhi: Perturbed by reports of a 19-year-old gang rape victim in Uttar Pradesh killing herself after getting no help from police, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the UP DGP seeking swift probe in cases involving sexual assault.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and called for adherence to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs of completion of probe in cases of sexual assault within two months.

Seeking a free and fair investigation against the police officials, NCW has sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the UP Police and to institute charges against them as per law, if found guilty. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr.

The teenaged victim of alleged sexual assault, has died by suicide, putting the onus of her death on the police.

