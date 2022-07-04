NCW Seeks Action Against Akhilesh For Tweet On Nupur

Lucknow: The National Commission of Women (NCW) has written a letter to the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh seeking action against Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for his tweet against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Taking suo moto cognisance of Akhilesh's tweet on July 1, the NCW has asked the state government to initiate action against the SP leader under the relevant provisions of law. The NCW has also asked the state government to inform it of the action taken within three days. Akhilesh had tweeted that "not only the face but body should also apologise and punitive action should be taken for attempting to disturb harmony and peace in the country". His comment referred to the top court saying "Nupur Sharma should have apologised to the nation". —IANS