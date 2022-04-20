NCW chief to visit Raj on April 16 over rising rapes

Jaipur: With mounting cases of rapes being reported from the desert state, some even inside police stations, hospitals, DCP office -- National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has confirmed she will be visiting Rajasthan on April 6 to seek answers from the Ashok Gehlot government.

Sharma, speaking to a women delegation which went to Delhi to apprise the commission of surging numbers of crime cases against women said, "The situation in the state of Rajasthan is indeed worrisome. I have written several letters to the state government but there has been no response."

"I will come to Rajasthan on April 6, and seek answers from the state government on all matters," she said on Wednesday.

Sharma expressed her displeasure at the way the Congress government has been handling the crimes. She said that it has been more than two years since any key appointments have been made to the State Women's Commission.

On Wednesday, MP Diya Kumari along with other women leaders went to Delhi and met Rekha Sharma and national human commission senior member Justice P.C. Pant urging them to take immediate cognizance into the matter of rising rape cases in the state.

Diya Kumari told Rekha Sharma that the situation in Rajasthan "has gone out of control as women are not safe even in police stations".

As per the official sources, one of the most gruesome incidents was reported in Kota when a 15-year-old minor was raped by more than 30 culprits from February 25 to March 6 in Jhalawad.

On March 5, a rape victim was immolated, while on March 6, a woman was gang raped in Kota.

On March 7, an ASI allegedly raped a woman in Alwar district, who came to a police station to lodge a complaint.

On March 13, rape attempt was made on a school teacher in Nagaur district.

In the most shocking incident, an ACP attempted rape on a woman inside DCP office in Jaipur on March 14 and the next day, a woman, admitted in ICU, was raped by nursing staff in a hospital.

Diya Kumari was accompanied by Alka Gurjar, Jaskaur Meena, Anita Baghel, Alka Mundra, Anita Gurjar among others.

—IANS