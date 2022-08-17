NCTE Is Driving NEP-Linked Reforms And Initiatives In Teacher Education

New Delhi (The Hawk): National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE) today celebrated its 28th Foundation Day in New Delhi today. Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education Smt. L. S. Changsan was the Guest of Honor on the occasion. Chairperson NCTE, Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani; Member Secretary NCTE, Ms. Kesang Y. Sherpa and senior officials of Ministry of Education attended the event.

Smt. L.S Changsan appreciated NCTE for the reforms in Teacher Education sector through various NEP mandates. Sone of the initiatives have been National Professional standards for Teachers, National Mission for Mentoring and 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme.

While addressing the gathering Prof. Saklani said that teachers play an important role in the growth of a society. The Foundation Day of NCTE is about celebrating the revolution in the system by equipping the teachers with relevant 21st Century skills. He also mentioned the role of teachers in ancient Universities like Takshila and Nalanda and the need to stay connected with our Indian Values and Culture.

Ms. Kesang Y. Sherpa in her welcome address said that the NCTE is bringing a paradigm shift in the field of Teacher Education by introducing various NEP2020 mandates. In alignment with NEP 2020, Teachers are at centre of reforming education. She also quoted, "Be the change you want to see in the world".