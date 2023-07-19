NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla tenders resignation, may get organisational responsibility in BJP

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Vijay Sampla, the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, resigned from his position, citing "personal reasons." However, sources have speculated that he may be given organisational responsibility within the BJP in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In all likelihood, by this time, word has spread that I have resigned from my position as chair of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. He announced his resignation from the commission via Twitter: "I am stepping down from the commission today.

Sampla explained that he was leaving for personal reasons, but promised to do his best in whatever role the party gave him.

I appreciate the commission and everyone on the team for helping me succeed beyond my expectations. Thanks to everyone's hard work, the commission was able to deliver tangible outcomes in a relatively short amount of time, he said. Since 2021, Sampla has presided over the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). After the approaching elections, "he is expected to be given organisational responsibility in the BJP," hence he has "tendered his resignation," the sources claimed.—Inputs from Agencies