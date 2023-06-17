NCP to launch silver jubilee celebrations next week

Mumbai: With a new crack team installed and clear cut responsibilities assigned, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is now set to celebrate its milestone silver jubilee year from next week.

Shanmukhananda Hall in King's Circle, downtown Mumbai, is where the celebrations would take place on June 21, as confirmed by Jayant Patil, president of the state NCP.

The NCP had planned to celebrate its 24th founding day and start its silver jubilee year on June 9 at Kedgaon in the Ahmednagar district.

However, it was postponed because Cyclone Biparjoy was threatening the west coast of India.

Sharad Pawar, the president of the NCP, will attend the national opposition parties' meeting in Patna on June 23, which will take place after the grand celebration on June 21.

For the first time in the NCP's history, the party's leader Pawar will be joined at this meeting by two National Working Presidents, and their agenda will include planning the party's future political and electoral strategies.

The Nationalist Communist Party (NCP) has an excellent political record, having remained in power for over 17 years since its founding (first with Congress for 15 years and afterwards as a Maha Vikas Aghadi ally with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) for two and a half years).—Inputs from Agencies