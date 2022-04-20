NCP chides Arvind Kejriwal, says will sue him for calling Sharad Pawar a black market trader

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that he risked being sued for defaming their leader Sharad Pawar.

The NCP asked Kejriwal to refrain from making "irrational and baseless" allegations such as calling Pawar a black market trader.





"Kejriwal is not a rational person; his statements are not mature statements. He makes allegations without bothering about consequences that is why he faces prosecution. Also, in this case, he has no business to take the name of Sharad Pawar. We can sue him and he will find it difficult," NCP leader Majid Memon told ANI.





"But we have no time to waste on this man because we know that he has been talking loose and unsubstantiated baseless and rash students. So he should correct himself before anybody teaches him a lesson," he added.





Kejriwal yesterday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about ending corruption despite having close relations with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.





"Yesterday, PM Modi took blessings of Sharad Pawar to fight against black money, no irony can be bigger than that," said Kejriwal.





