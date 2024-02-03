NCP Calls for Resignation of Failing Home Minister Amid Police Station Shooting

Political Turmoil Escalates: NCP Demands Fadnavis' Resignation After Shooting at Police Station

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In the wake of a shooting incident at a police station where a BJP MLA fired at a Shiv Sena faction leader, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has demanded the resignation of Maharashtra's Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, citing a deterioration in law and order.



The altercation unfolded at the Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar, with BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad reportedly firing at Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad. Reacting to the incident, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto expressed grave concern over the state's future, remarking, "The times ahead in Maharashtra are going to be terrible."



Crasto criticized Fadnavis, labeling him a "failed home minister" and questioned the efficacy of the Home Ministry amidst rising tensions between political parties. He further emphasized that the incident, occurring within the confines of a police station, reflects poorly on the state's law enforcement and governance.



Highlighting the severity of the situation, Crasto called for accountability, stating, "If there is any self-respect, Devendra Fadnavis should resign and also CM Shinde should leave the government."



Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing event, revealing that Mahesh Gaikwad and one of his supporters sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The altercation reportedly stemmed from differences between the Gaikwads over the Kalyan East Legislative Assembly's candidature, escalating into a violent confrontation at the police station.



Shiv Sena MLA Mahesh Gaikwad, critically injured in the attack, is currently receiving treatment at Thane's Jupiter Hospital. Police officials confirmed ongoing investigations into the incident and the circumstances leading to the altercation.



The incident underscores escalating tensions between political factions in Maharashtra, raising concerns about the state's political stability and the efficacy of law enforcement in maintaining public order.

—Input from Agencies.