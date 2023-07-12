NCP's Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel reach Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leaders

New Delhi: Senior NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel travelled here on Wednesday evening to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and prominent BJP officials amidst a deadlock over distribution of portfolios in Maharashtra.

When asked by reporters about reports of discord within the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena (Sena), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Patel said that the issue of portfolio allocation has been resolved and that an expansion of the cabinet in the state will take place within the next day or two.

On July 2, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP suddenly fractured when Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and over three dozen MLAs defected to the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. Eight other members of the NCP, including Ajit Pawar, were also sworn in as ministers.—Inputs from Agencies