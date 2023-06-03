NCP's Ajit Pawar Expresses Anguish Over Odisha Triple Train Tragedy; Demands Action Against Perpetrators

Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar expressed his anguish over Odisha's triple train tragedy that claimed the lives of 238 people and said that the railways should investigate and action should be taken against the perpetrators.

According to a preliminary report released on Saturday by the State Emergency Operation Centre of Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner in Bhubaneswar, the accident took place at around 7 pm at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district.

Ajit Pawar said that importance should be given to the lives of the passengers injured.

"This is an unfortunate incident, the railway department should investigate it, and action should be taken against those who are guilty. Railways should give importance to the lives of the passengers. Earlier railway minister used to resign on such train accidents, but now no one is ready to speak," said NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has constituted a high-level committee to visit the Odisha accident site involving three trains and extend help in the relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with CMO officials here on Saturday and reviewed the situation. He directed them to be in touch with the officials of the Odisha CMO and Railway Department.

The committee expressed shock over the train mishap in Odisha and has constituted a high-level IAS officers committee under the aegis of IT Minister G. Amarnath to visit the site of the accident in which 238 people were estimated killed and over 900 injured. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles the loss of lives in the Balasore train accident.

Condoling the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said that "It is a painful morning to wake up to".

"It is a very painful morning to wake up to. We have lost many lives this morning in a very unfortunate train accident. I would request the Railways and the state authorities to intervene and help every person who is hurt. I would request the Railway Ministry and the Government of India to set up a high-powered committee to find out why this accident has happened," Sule said.

According to the latest updates from the South Eastern Railway, the death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains and a goods train reached 238.

The three-way accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station, Balasore district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site today and took stock of the situation. On June 2 evening, he reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, 5T Secretary, Secretary Transport and Secretary I &PR and other Senior Officers in in the office of Special Relief Commissioner, Rajiv Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Chief Secretary also discussed with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, through virtual mode on the situation, according to the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha.

Odisha has declared a day of mourning for today The South Eastern Railway has cancelled 33 trains and diverted 36 trains to other routes.

—ANI