nCoV: About 14 lakh people vaccinated

New Delhi: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries have been administered COVID-19 vaccine since the nationwide drive began on January 16 with 3,47,058 people being given the two-shot jab on Friday, Union Health Ministry said.

The average number of vaccinations per day during the past week has been 1,98,656, data collated till yesterday showed. The total has touched 13,90,592.

Meanwhile, India continued to report a fewer number of fresh coronavirus cases with only 14,256 people testing positive, 17,130 being discharged, and 152 having passed away in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

With the addition of fresh cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 1,06,39,684, including 1,85,662 active cases. The overall recoveries have reached 10,300,838, while the death toll has mounted to 1,53,184.

Kerala recorded the highest number of active coronavirus cases at 70,624 in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 46,146 active cases.

As per the ministry, India's active caseload has fallen to 1.78 per cent of the total cases and the recovery rate has improved to 96.78 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,09,85,119 samples had been tested for COVID-19 up to January 22, of which 8,37,095 samples were tested on Friday.

