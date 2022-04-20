nCoV Infections Take Ugly Turn In U'khand, 664 Fresh Cases, Tally Climbs Up To 19,235

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 19,235 Sunday as 664 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 13,004 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,912. The state's toll rose to 257 as seven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 62. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 480. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus gone up to 67.61 percent. District U S Nagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 183, whereas Haridwar, Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Almora, Tehri Garhwal and Chamoli followed with no less horrifying 126, 120, 46, 39, 36, 27, 26 and 24 respectively. That apart, 20 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 8 Rudraprayag, 5 Champawat and 4 in Bageshwar.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case, Health Bulletin, Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, SARS-CoV-2 infection