NCERT textbook row: Name withdrawal 'spectacle' disrupting process of updating curriculum, say academics

New Delhi: Some "arrogant and self-interested" people have created a "spectacle" by withdrawing their names from the NCERT textbook row, and a group of academics, including vice-chancellors of central universities, directors of NITs, and chairpersons of IIMs, have said that this is interfering with the process of updating the curriculum.

Due to "several substantive revisions of the original texts," a number of members of the NCERT textbook development committee, including political scientists Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar, requested that their names be removed.

On Thursday night, 73 professors published a joint statement in which they claimed that, over the course of the past three months, there have been concerted efforts to smear the NCERT, an action that displays the "intellectual arrogance of academicians who want students to study 17-year-old textbooks."—Inputs from Agencies