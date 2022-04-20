NCERT Books Will Be Implemented In All Public Schools In The State

Dehradun(PNN): The new government's stand is going to increase the discomfort of public schools. Education Minister Arvind Pandey said that NCERT books will be implemented in all the public schools of the state from next academic session. At the same time, private schools will not be allowed to run arbitrarily on fees. The government will determine the fees. The government is churning on making laws for this. There is no change in the curriculum for five years, this direction is also being considered.

In a discussion with reporters on Monday in the Assembly-level room, Education Minister Arvind Pandey said that the new system will be implemented for the private schools from the next academic session. The state government itself will prepare NCERT books so that schools do not have to deal with the problem. In this regard, CBSE officials are also being negotiated. The school curriculum is being considered to eliminate the change every year. It is being tried that for five years the curriculum should not be changed, it will not be able to change the books every year.

Education Minister said that he received many complaints about the arbitrariness of private schools regarding fees. This will be banned. He also told the formula for the annual fee limit for private schools. He said that from class 1 to 5, 15 thousand rupees per annum, 25 thousand rupees from sixth class to ninth and no further than Rs. 30 thousand rupees should not be charged.

Talking with the Chief Minister about making law about this will be done. The government will not come back on the backfoot in this case. He respected the education business from private school operators and sought cooperation.

He said that the condition of the state schools will be improved. He also urged MLAs and Ministers to give 15 percent of their legislative funds to government schools in their respective areas. He said that in the four districts of Udhamsinghnagar, Haridwar, Dehradun and Nainital, Mid Day Meal Akshay Patra scheme will be run.

Instructions have been issued to mark the land for the mid day meal kitchen in the above four districts. Mid-Day Meals will be provided to all schools within a 50 km radius of a kitchen. Survey will be done to implement it in mountainous districts.