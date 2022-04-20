NCC Trainer Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing On UP Highway

Ghaziabad: A National Cadet Core (NCC) training aircraft on Thursday made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near here after some technical snag.

A senior Ghaziabad Police officer told IANS that "a trainer aircraft made an emergency landing near Sadarpur village around 1.30 p.m."

He said the two-seater trainer aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway after developing some technical snag.

"The pilot had no option other than to land it on the highway," he said. According to the officier, the front wheel and the left wing of the aircraft suffered damage while landing, and following the emergency landing, Indian Air Force officials took the pilots away with them. The tail of the training aircraft carried the NCC logo, he added. --IANS