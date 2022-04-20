NCC Strength And Diversity On Display At Its Raising Day

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The National Cadet Corps (NCC) directorate, West Bengal & Sikkim, celebrated 73rd NCC Day at Fort William, Kolkata on Sunday. More than 1,300 cadets, defence officers, staff and associate NCC officers (professors and teachers of institutions having NCC) attended the celebrations.

In the true spirit of dedicating their lives to the nation, a blood donation camp was also held on the day in coordination with State Blood Transfusion Centre, West Bengal, wherein 150 cadets donated blood. Celebrations also included a drawing and painting competition on the themes: “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, “Clean India” and “Beti Bachao-Bati Padao”.

The cadets also showcased their skills in a battle drill demonstration, aeromodel aerobatics and a cultural programme showcasing cultural heritage of West Bengal was also held.

Displays of military equipment, guidance on career opportunities in armed forces, demonstrations by dog squad, bomb disposal squad and commando wing of Kolkata Police was also held.

National Cadet Corps of India is the largest uniformed youth organisation of the world with more than 14.5 lakh cadets from schools and colleges across the country. In West Bengal, there are currently more than 1 lakh NCC cadets in 839 schools and 234 colleges and approximately 20 lakh ex-NCC cadets spread across all districts.

Major Gen. US Sengupta, additional director general, West Bengal & Sikkim directorate graced the occasion and also felicitated cadets and staff.