NCC Develops Brotherhood, Discipline, Leadership In Youths: UP Governor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday exhorted the youth to actively take part in the National Cadet Corps (NCC), which is a platform to develop brotherhood, discipline, leadership and love towards the country.

Honoring the cadets who returned from the Republic Day parade in New Delhi at the Raj Bhawan today, Ms Patel said that apart from NCC training, cadets also give an important contribution in the drives for social service. The UP Governor said that there are many challenges in front of the nation and to face them, the young section of our society needs to get disciplines and aid with their strength and confidence.

Congratulating all the cadets, she said that they boosted the value of the state by leading the parade on Republic Day.

She honored Cadets Siddharth, Akanksha Pandey, Srishti Singh, Aarzoo, Rohit Nagar and Suhasini Ghosh with the Governor's Gold Medal while Cadets Chandra Deep Singh, Anshu Chaudhary, Vidushi Rawat, Arsi Abid Khan, Virendra and Sakshi Chaudhary with the Governor's Rajat Medal.

She also conferred the 'NCC Flag' to the NCC Lucknow group. On this occasion, Director General, NCC Directorate (UP) Major General Rakesh Rana, Governor's Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Rao, other officials of the NCC and cadets were also present on the occasion.

During the programme, the Cadets presented patriotic songs in the cultural programmes. UNI