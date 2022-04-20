NCBN playing caste politics to provoke people of Andhra: Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip and YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Tuesday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he is playing caste politics to provoke the people of the state.

While addressing the media at Amaravati, Reddy said that the YS Jagan-led government has proved itself as a farmer-friendly government by disbursing Rs 1,254 crores in one day.

He also sarcastically commented, "Chandrababu Naidu doesn't like people being happy, so he is trying to divert the good deeds of the YS Jagan government. But the people won't forget his rule and they will not fall for his words again."

"Chandrababu Naidu recently wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi appreciating the Parliament's construction. But his claim that Modi is doing so after looking at Amaravati is ridiculous. Chandrababu had looted money in the name of transit capital. How can he write to the Prime Minister that he has copied his idea?" he said.

Reddy further alleged that Babu was in support of the Amaravati agitation only for the sake of vested interest

"Chandrababu and his son Lokesh announced a rally on the occasion of completion of one year for Amaravati agitation. Those agitators have been attacking dalits and public representatives. Babu is supporting it only for the sake of his vested interests. Amaravati agitation is against the people of backward regions of Rayalaseema and North Andhra. Chandrababu Naidu became anti-Rayalaseema and Anti-North Andhra regions. Don't those areas need any development at least now?" he asked.

Srikanth further continued his attack on the TDP Chief alleging that he had collected land in the name of the capital for a real estate business.

"When Jagan planned house plots for poor people in Amaravati, the TDP had filed court cases and had gotten stay orders. It is outrageous that they argued that if the poor are given houses in the area, a demographic imbalance would take place. The Amaravati agitation is nothing but the agitation of the benamis of Chandrababu," he said.

The YSRCP leader further reacted to BJP Chief Somu Veerraju's recent comments that they would fight for Amaravati, reminding him that the BJP had alleged a scam in the name of Amaravati in the TDP regime.

"The BJP manifesto promised the High Court in Rayalaseema region. Has Somu Veerraju forgotten that? The central government has already said that three capitals are in the ambit of the state government. We never said that Amaravati would no longer be the capital. We have been saying that the Legislative Capital will continue to be Amaravati," he added.

