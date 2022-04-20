NCB to quiz 20 people over supply of drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Mumbai: A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the agency is all set to question 20 people in the coming days.

According to senior NCB sources related to the probe, the agency has prepared the list of 20 suspects over supply of drugs in the case including Gaurav Arya, Suved Lohia, Kwan Entertaiment partner Jaya Saha, ex-Big Boss contestant Ejaz Khan, Farookh Batata, and Bakul Chandani, among others.

The development comes a day after the NCB registered a case under Sections 20 (b) 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Arya.

The sources said that Arya is absconding with Akshit Shetty. They also said that on August 16, a rave party was raided in Goa in which Arya was involved in supplying drugs.

According to NCB sources, Khan was arrested by Navi Mumbai Police for dealing in drugs in October 2018 while Chandani, owner of Sarvodaya video library in Mumbai's Khar, was arrested in December 2018 by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police with cocaine and LSD.

After Rhea's nexus with the drug peddlers became public, the NCB was roped in on the request of the ED. Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) made some sensational findings from the two confiscated mobile phones of Rhea which indicted several players including her in the case.

The ED documents reveal the painstaking work by the probe agencies and Rhea's alleged bank fraud and suspicious nexus with the drug peddlers. Rhea allegedly stole Sushant's debit card passwords and for that she took the help of Samuel Miranda, the house manager of the late actor, sources said.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, and Rhea was named the prime suspect by his family in a case registered at Patna police station on July 25. —IANS