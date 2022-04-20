NCB seizes 'Malana Cream' drug worth Rs 2.50 cr in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a big catch, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 'Malana Cream' Hash worth around Rs 2.50 crores in Mumbai, official sources said here on Wednesday.

The swoop was carried out early this morning and Regel Mahakal, a supplier of the Malana Cream -- ranked as the purest form of Hashish -- was detained for questioning and later arrested.

The raids were carried out late Tuesday-early Wednesday in Andheri west areas after Mahakal's name cropped up during the ongoing drugs investigations by the NCB.

The latest raid is said to be linked with the ongoing probe into the Bollywood-drug mafia angle that emerged after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14.

As part of the investigations, over 25 persons have been arrested and more than 50, including Bollywood personalities, actors, actresses, some foreigners, drug suppliers and peddlers, etc., have been grilled by the NCB to unravel the nexus.

Those under the NCB radar include Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Arjun Rampal, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya, among others.

Malana Cream Hash sells at exorbitant rates, starting Rs 4,000/per 10 gms for the purest variety locally, but commands much higher prices in the global markets.

—IANS