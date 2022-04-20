NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella for 2nd day

Mumbai (The Hawk): As part of its ongoing crackdown on Bollywood-drugs mafia links, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned South African model Gabriella Demetriades, a girlfriend of actor Arjun Rampal, for the second consecutive day on Thursday, officials said.

Gabriella, 33, was questioned for over six hours on Wednesday also by the central agency officials.

Gabriella arrived at the NCB office here in the morning. The NCB had raided the house of Rampal on Monday.

Rampal has also been summoned by the NCB for questioning since Gabriella's brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested in a drugs-related case on October 19.

The developments this week started with the Sunday raid at the home of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's in Juhu and the arrest of his wife Shabana, who was granted bail on Monday.

The ongoing action is part of the NCB's investigations in the past three months to unravel the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus in the wake of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

—IANS

