NCB nabs 3 foreign nationals, seizes 8 kg heroin, 1 kg cocaine

New Delhi: In a massive action against the international drug smugglers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three foreign nationals and also seized eight kg of heroin and one kg of cocaine, officials said on Friday.

NCB Deputy Director (operations) KPS Malhotra said, "The Delhi Zonal Unit of NCB in its bid to strike against the drug traffickers had seized eight kg heroin and one kg cocaine and arrested two Uganda nationals and one Nigerian national."

Malhotra said that the Delhi unit was working on the intel received from the accused persons arrested in the month of December, from whom about 5.350 kg heroin was recovered.

"The information was developed, which led to a successful operation," he said, adding that a trap was laid and on January 28 this year and two Uganda nationals -- Jascent Nakalungi, 42 and Sharifah Namaganda, 28, were intercepted at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

He said, "Their luggage were thoroughly checked. In the luggage of both these ladies, there was false cavity. Four kg heroin and 500 gm cocaine were recovered from the luggage of each of them."

Malhotra said that during interrogation, it was revealed that both of them are cousin sisters and they had come to India on medical visa for the treatment of Sharifah.

The NCB official said that they were handed the trolley bags containing drugs in Uganda.

"The arrested Uganda nationals were examined and further information was developed about their possible receiver. The receiver was identified as Kingsley a Nigerian national and was subsequently arrested," Malhotra said.

He further said that the case is a reflection of the common route employed for trafficking of cocaine, which is manufactured illegally in South American countries.

"The seizure of heroin from this network clearly points towards the reverse route of drug trafficking. The intensive measures by border guarding forces both at North West Frontier and the High Seas, have compelled the drug traffickers to divert their loads towards the horn of Africa via Mozambique," Malhotra said.

Sharing the modus operandi of the drug smugglers, the NCB officer said, "The trafficked heroin concealed in various shipments, then reaches other parts of Africa, where the organised syndicates arrange the possible carriers. Various modus operandi's ranging from body cavity, cavities in the baggage and courier parcels are deployed for trafficking of the contrabands."

