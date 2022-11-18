    Menu
    NBW issued against his brother, the SP MLA

    The Hawk
    November18/ 2022

    Kanpur (The Hawk): A local court that has designated Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan as fugitives has issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against them.

    Irfan and Rizwan are sought after in connection with a complaint of arson, rioting, and threatening made by a woman regarding a disagreement over who is the rightful owner of a plot in Jajmau's Defence Colony.

    Anand Prakash Tiwari, joint commissioner of police, stated: "The two were labelled as fugitives by the police 10 days after the incident and after filing a FIR. In court, the police had also requested NBWs be issued against the defendant. Now, additional steps will be taken."

    The search for the Solanki brothers has been stepped up, and according to a police official, property attachment will start if they are not apprehended or surrender.

