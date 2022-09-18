NBW Issued Against Ex-Minister Chinmayanand

Shahjahanpur: A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand, for not appearing in a pending rape case against him before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in Shahjahanpur.

The case was filed in 2011 and a charge sheet was subsequently filed in the court in October 2012.

Trial proceedings thereafter could not start following the Allahabad high court's stay order.

In 2018, the Yogi government decided to withdraw the case against Chinmayanand and filed an application before the court of chief judicial magistrate under section 321 of CrPC. The application was rejected by the CJM after the rape survivor filed an "objection." Later, the survivor moved an application in the high court mentioning that "she doesn't have any objection, if the case is withdrawn".

That decision is pending before the high court and the case proceedings began in the lower court in Shahjahanpur. Recently, the lower court directed police to ensure the accused is produced on September 26, the next date of hearing. Shahjahanpur SP Sanjay Kumar, said, "We have come to know about the NBW. We will take necessary action." —IANS