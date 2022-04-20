NBRI to help turn Lucknow into natural oxygen hub

Lucknow: Scientists at the National Botanical research Institute (NBRI) in Lucknow have agreed to cooperate with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in turning the city into a natural oxygen hub.

CSIR and NBRI Director S.K. Barik promised all help in this direction.

Barik has told the Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia that peepal, banyan and pakad were earthquake-resistant trees. The banyan tree also had a specific water holding capacity and was blessing for the environment, he said.

Talking about a banyan tree on NBRI campus, Barik said , "The banyan tree inside NBRI campus is also a witness to the war of Independence , as martyr Uda Devi took on the British forces, climbing on this tree. This banyan tree has been given heritage status by the State Biodiversity Board. Many people were martyred in the struggle with the British here."

Pankaj Srivastava, principal scientist, NBRI said, "Banyan is considered as one of the best shade giving trees in the world. The leaves and roots of the banyan tree are very beneficial. Applying banyan juice to wounds is beneficial. The banyan juice, if applied on joints relieves joint pain and arthritis. The fruit of the banyan tree is used to make medicine for ulcers. Besides that, it also produces a good volume of oxygen."

S.K. Tiwari, who heads the NBRI Park, apprised the Mayor of the method of preparing the plants.

The Mayor said the LMC would be happy to know about the highest oxygen producing trees which could be planted in city parks.

--IANS