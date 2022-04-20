NBRI's 'IDBIL': Eat your plate with cake

Lucknow: The edible 'crockery' made by the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) not only allows one to 'eat' the plate, spoon or glass like an ice cream cone, but is also an immunity booster.

The Phytochemistry Department of the NBRI has made 'Idbil' cutlery using body immunity boosting ingredients like natural gum and gluten and other vegetation.

Dr. Manjusha Srivastava, who developed the edible crockery, says it enhances immunity and is ideal for the prevailing pandemic. Besides, she added, it is clean and hygienic as there is no re-use.

This kind of crockery can be used for ice cream and dessert packing. The Idbil bottle can store water up to six to seven hours and oil for about 20 days.

NBRI will soon patent the edible crockery after which it will be available in the market.

Dr. Manjusha and her team had earlier developed bioplastics prepared with natural tree glue which was eco-friendly. Besides being soluble in water, its nutritional strength increases when mixed with soil.

Bioplastics can be made in varying colours and used in packaging, lamination, food and medicine packing and as a fruit coating. It can also be used in carry bags.

—IANS