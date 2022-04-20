NBA stars Gobert, Mitchell cleared of coronavirus

Washington: Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have recovered from coronavirus, the NBA has revealed.

In a statement, NBA side Utah Jazz said on Saturday all its players and staff, including two who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have no symptoms of COVID-19.

"In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and NBA recommendations, all players and staff will continue to practice social distancing while limiting time outside of their homes to essential activities. The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of prior testing status, no longer pose a risk of infection to others," the statement read.

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus on March 11, which prompted the league to suspend its games indefinitely a day after.

Meanwhile, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has also been cleared from the coronavirus. Wood was reported as being the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19.

Several other NBA players have tested positive for the virus, including Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, two unidentified Los Angeles Lakers players and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We''re going to get through this," Durant was quoted as saying.

