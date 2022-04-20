NBA basketball schools youth get taste of virtual fan experience

Mumbai: Even as the odds were stacked against the Denver Nuggets, Vasisht Krishna Neti was backing the Mile High City team to beat LA Clippers in the Game 7. Little did Neti know that he would be cheering for his favourite team as a virtual fan for this all-important game.

The 10-year old from Bengaluru was one of the four Indian youths to experience the game as a virtual fan.

Along with Neti, Kairav Sharma and Parnika Srivastava from Noida and Prathmesh Singh from Delhi were given this experience, something none of them could imagine when they signed up for the NBA Basketball Schools.

The NBA's virtual fan experience for the 2019-20 NBA season restart allows fans to appear live on the 'Michelob ULTRA Courtside' 17-foot video boards surrounding the court.

Those fans can digitally interact with each other throughout the game by removing fans from their individual backgrounds and bringing them together in a shared visual space that will be seen through the broadcast and in the venue.

"I woke up early and was super excited for the game," said Neti.

Srivastava logged in much earlier to catch a glimpse of her favourite team's pre-game warmups. "I literally saw the players training before the game and was constantly cheering for LA Clippers. And the best part was that the platform gave me an opportunity to cheer harder for the Clippers when Nuggets players took free throws," explained Srivastava.

The NBA Basketball School is a network of tuition-based basketball development programs around the world open to international male and female players aged 6-18.

–IANS