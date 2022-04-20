NBA 2020-21 season to begin from December 22

New York: The 2020-21 NBA season, which will feature 72 matches, will begin from December 22. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have announced that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of the 2020-21 season, as well as adjustments to certain provisions of the current collective bargaining agreement impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. "A new system will be used to ensure the parties' agreed-upon split of basketball-related income (BRI). In the event player compensation were to exceed the players' designated share in any season, necessary salary reductions beyond the standard 10 percent escrow would be spread across that season and potentially the following two seasons, subject to a maximum salary reduction in any season of 20 per cent," NBA stated in a media release. "For the 2020-21 season, the salary cap will be $109.140 million and the tax level will be $132.627 million. In subsequent seasons of the CBA, the salary cap and tax level will increase by a minimum of three percent and a maximum of 10 percent over the prior season. Teams' tax payments will be reduced in proportion to any BRI decreases," it added. Free agent negotiations will begin on November 20 with signings on November 22. The agreement is subject to a vote by the NBA's Board of Governors.

— IANS