Nayanthara Expresses Regret Following FIR Against Latest Film: Clarifies No Intention to Offend Sentiments

Nayanthara Issues Apology Amid 'Annapoorani' Controversy, Clarifies Intent. Legal Trouble Over Lord Ram Reference Prompts Netflix Removal.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Amidst the controversy surrounding her recent film 'Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food,' acclaimed South Indian actress Nayanthara issued a public apology, assuring that the movie's creators never intended to offend anyone's sentiments.



The film faced legal ramifications due to alleged disparaging references to Lord Ram, prompting Nayanthara to clarify the team's stance on her Instagram account. In a heartfelt note, the actress stated, "Crafting 'Annapoorni' was not just a cinematic endeavor but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt."



Expressing her deep connection with spirituality, Nayanthara continued, "Being someone who wholly believes in God and frequently visits temples across the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere and heartfelt apologies."



Emphasizing the positive intention behind 'Annapoorni,' Nayanthara highlighted her two-decade-long journey in the film industry, guided by a singular purpose to spread positivity and foster mutual learning. The film's director, Nilesh Krishnaa, and another individual were also named in the FIR filed at Omti Police Station in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, according to SP Pankaj Mishra.



Released in theaters on December 1 and subsequently streaming on Netflix from December 29, the film faced removal from the OTT platform following the legal turmoil. Starring Nayanthara alongside Jai and Sathyaraj, 'Annapoorani' narrates the story of a young woman aspiring to become a chef and the challenges she encounters in pursuing her dream. Other notable cast members include Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Karthik Kumar, and Renuka in pivotal roles.