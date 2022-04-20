Naxals Torch Vehicles and Machine Used in Road Construction in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Naxals have set on fire six vehicles and machines engaged in a road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at remote Aalwada village under Farsegarh police station limits where a road is being built under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), a senior police official said.



As per preliminary information, a group of ultras reached the construction site, located around 450 kms away from Raipur, and set ablaze a truck, a JCB machine, a bulldozer, a grader machine and two tractor-trolleys belonging to a private contractor, which were parked there, he said. While the contractor is yet to report about the incident, local villagers have confirmed it, he said.

Despite being advised not to take up the work without police protection, the contractor went ahead with the road construction, the official said, adding that security forces are being sent to the spot.

—PTI