Naxals torch 50 vehicles of metals company at Gadchiroli

Nagpur: At least 50 vehicles engaged in excavation and transportation of iron ore from Surjagad Hills in Etapalli taluka of the district were burnt down by Naxalites, police said.



Over 400 ultras came to Surjagad Hills yesterday and started setting the vehicles afire. The outlaws also thrashed drivers of the vehicles, police sources said.

The Lloyds Metals company had been given lease of Surjagad Hills by government and the company has been excavating iron ore from the hills.

The local people had opposed the project. The outlaws had also opposed the project and had even killed an officer of Lloyds company a couple of years back.

However, Lloyds company continued to transport the iron ore.

The CRPF force has been deployed in the area, sources added.





UNI

