Naxals force elderly to convert black money in Jharkhand

Latehar: In a bid to evade scrutiny, Naxals in Jharkhand are forcing elderly people to exchange their unaccounted money after demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.





In Latehar district, one of the most Naxal-affected areas in Jharkhand, the left-wing extremists, who have extorted crores of rupees by levying "tax" and through ransom, are forcing elderly people to deposit the cash into their accounts, using the cap of Rs 2.5 lakh deposit in one go.







"It is correct. We have received information that Naxals are using villagers to deposit their extortion money into bank accounts so that it can be converted into legal currency. Not only elderly people, but young people could also be involved in the practice," Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anoop Birtharay told PTI.





Birtharay said that for the last two days, police have been conducting searches in several places to nab those involved in the illegal practice.





"We suspect that some locals, who could be Naxal sympathisers providing logistical support to Naxals, are behind it," the SP said.





Birtharay said police are keeping a close vigil and conducting raids upon receiving tip-offs to nab those involved in the practice. Vehicle checking is also being conducted.





"We got information that some Naxals from Bihar were scheduled to hold a meeting with their Jharkhand counterparts here but panicked upon learning that police have been conducting raids to nab them," he said.





