Dantewada: Naxalites detonated a bomb in the Dantewada area of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, killing ten police officers and a driver, according to local authorities.

The event occurred under the jurisdiction of the Aranpur police station when a District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit from the state police was returning from an anti-Naxalite operation, according to a senior official.

About 450 kilometres separate this region from Raipur, the state capital.—Inputs from Agencies