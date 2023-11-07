Naxalites and terrorists get emboldened whenever Congress comes to power: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Surajpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for failing to contain Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and said whenever the party comes to power at the Centre, Naxalites and terrorists get emboldened.



Addressing a rally in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, Modi also targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam with the slogan “30 take kakka, khule aam satta” (30 per cent commission government, openly operating betting).



Baghel is popularly called 'Kaka' (uncle) in the state.



Voting was underway on Tuesday for the first phase of polls in the state in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats.



Modi said for the Congress, adivasis (tribals) have no existence in the country and it left them to their fate.



"Whenever the Congress comes to power in the country, terrorists and Naxalites get emboldened. News of bomb blasts and murders are reported from here and there. Wherever the Congress is in power, the rule of crime and loot prevails there," he said.



The Congress government has failed to contain incidents of Naxal violence (in Chhattisgarh), the PM said.



"In the recent period, our (BJP) party workers were snatched from us. A few days ago, our colleague (party leader) was shot dead...do you want to live under the shadow of bombs and guns? No matter how much money you have, if your son doesn't return home in the evening and his body reaches, then what is the need of that money,” he said.



Therefore, security is important for everyone and it is necessary to remove the Congress from every corner and polling booth, he said.



Attacking CM Baghel over the Mahadev betting app case, Modi said they committed a scam in the name of 'Mahadev' and now this scam is in discussion in the country as well as abroad.



There is no need of evidence when the biggest accused of the scam has said on TV that he has given Rs 500 crore bribe to the CM, he added.

—PTI