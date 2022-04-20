Nawazuddin to star in Sohail Khan's next

Mumbai:�Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reportedly play the lead in Sohail Khan's upcoming film. Nawazuddin has played a villain in Sohail's elder brother Salman Khan's "Kick" and then a journalist in "Bajrangi Bhaijaan". "He has given the nod for the film. He is doing it. They are still working on the script. He is playing the lead role.. It is too early to talk about his role," sources said. There have been reports that the "Manjhi" actor will be playing the role of a golf player in the film, which is yet untitled. The 41-year-old actor is busy shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer crime drama "Raees", set in 1980s Gujarat, which revolves around a bootlegger (Shah Rukh) whose business is challenged and thwarted by a police officer (Nawazuddin). He will also be seen sharing the screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan in "Te3N".