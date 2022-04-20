    Menu
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starts Filming 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday commenced shooting for his next film "Jogira Sara Ra Ra".

    The romantic-comedy is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy.

    The film marks the second collaboration between Siddiqui and Nandy after their 2017 action-thriller "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz".

    "Kickstarting a new journey with a bang! Shoot begins for #JogiraSaraRaRa," Siddiqui posted on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

    The film also stars Neha Sharma, who was last seen on the big screen in Ajay Devgn''''s "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". Kushan had earlier said the film chronicles the story of an "oddball" couple. The film is backed by Naeem A Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer.—PTI

