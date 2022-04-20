Nawaz Sharif on the verge of kidney failure: Report

Rawalpindi [Pakistan]: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is reportedly 'on the verge of a kidney failure', and a medical board has urged for his immediate transfer to a hospital from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Sources told The Express Tribune that the urea nitrogen in Sharif's blood has climbed up to dangerous levels, his heartbeat is irregular and he is suffering from dehydration and excessive sweating.

According to the report, the hospital in jail does not have a facility where Sharif could be given intravenous fluid. It is necessary to take him to the hospital, and failing to do so could create a situation of emergency at night.

The interim Pakistan government is likely to take a decision soon on the same.

A medical board has reportedly examined Sharif inside the jail today, The Express Tribune quoted insiders, as saying.

A caretaker government source said that the three-time prime minister has been medically examined on a regular basis in Adiala jail and his medical tests appeared to be normal.

On July 6, Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were convicted in the Avenfield reference case by the Accountability Court.

While Sharif was given ten years of imprisonment and fined eight million pounds, Maryam was awarded eight years in jail and fined two million pounds.

Also, Maryam's husband, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

Upon their arrival at Lahore on July 13, the father-daughter duo was taken to Islamabad by a special chartered flight, from where they were taken to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. (ANI)

