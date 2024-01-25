Nawaz Sharif's daughter claims Pakistan's military brought her father back from UK

Maryam Nawaz's revelation at a PML-N rally exposes the military's role in bringing back her father, Nawaz Sharif, from a four-year UK exile, fueling political intrigue ahead of Pakistan's general election. The statement sheds light on the power dynamics, confirming opponents' allegations and creating ripples in the political landscape.

Speaking at the gathering alongside her father Maryam Nawaz stated, "Those responsible for expelling Nawaz Sharif are the ones who have brought him back." This marks the time a member of the Sharif family has openly disclosed the involvement of the military in his return.



Nawaz Sharif, who served as Pakistans minister three times ended his self imposed exile in October of year with claims that he received support from the "influential military establishment." The PML N, led by Sharif himself is seen as a leading contender in the polls with some opposition parties referring to him as being favored by those, in power.Maryam Nawaz took the opportunity to address the allegations, against her father stating that he has been ousted times before in cases such as the plane hijacking incident during Musharrafs rule and for not accepting a salary from his son. However now those who removed him from power have brought him back.



Sharif, who was disqualified in 2017 and later convicted on corruption charges in 2018 left for the UK in November 2019 due to reasons after being granted bail. Since his return to Pakistan he has found some relief from troubles.



In response to being labeled as "Laadla" (darling) Maryam emphasized that these days people are saying that Nawaz Sharif is a darling of the establishment. She confirmed this claim. Clarified that he is a darling of the people of the country.



The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) led by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan alleges that Sharif returned to the country after making a deal, with the military. During the rally Sharif criticized Khan. Rejected being called an "imported" leader while expressing his intention to revamp the political system of the country.

During his speech Sharif raised concerns, about the events that led to his dismissal from power in elections. He expressed a desire for change. Emphasized the need for support from the people. Sharif promised to undertake endeavors that would leave a lasting impression in history. This rally signifies Sharifs address since the commencement of PML Ns election campaign, over a week ago.

—Input from Agencies