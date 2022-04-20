Navy tableau at Republic Day parade to showcase combat readiness, Make in India

​Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The naval contingent at the Republic Day parade will comprise 96 men, three platoon commanders and one contingent commander, according to a navy release.

The marching contingent will have Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, an observer officer, posted at INAS 314, commissioned in June 2016. Describing the preparation and sentiments of the contingent, she said, “The hard work and tough schedule in the last two months has paid off and if you see the contingent now, it is full of passion and pride and each individual has a sense of honour to be marching in front of our supreme commander, the President of India.”

Lt Cdr Kushal Agarwal, an air electrical officer, posted at INS Rajali and a part of the contingent said, “Our contingent comprising 96 men, three platoon commanders and the contingent commander has put in months of dedicated practice to achieve highest degree of refinement and coordination in our drills. A regular day of practice starts well before sunrise with warm-ups, standing and marching drills followed by a march-past practice, under the supervision of our highly qualified gunnery/drill instructors. We are ready and raring to march past the saluting dais on the tunes of one of the finest military marching bands playing ‘Jai Bharati’.”

The naval tableau being paraded is in pursuance of the navy week theme of Indian Navy -- combat ready, credible and cohesive. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav theme also finds a mention in the tableau.

The design concept and details of the tableau as described was described by Lt Preeti, an education officer posted at INS India. She said, “The tableau of Republic Day Parade 2022 is in pursuance of the navy week theme of Indian Navy. The tableau endeavours to highlight Indian Navy’s sustained focus on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives maintaining combat readiness in service of the nation and navy’s contribution to our freedom struggle.”

Lt Mayank Bhagour, an aviation officer, currently posted at INS Rajali, said, “The forward part of the tableau depicts the naval uprising of 1946, an event which contributed to India's struggle for Independence. The rear section of the tableau illustrates the Make in India initiatives of the navy particularly for the period 1983 to 2021. The model of indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant with light combat aircraft in air takes the center stage flanked by models of indigenous missile Corvette Kora, the destroyer Visakhapatnam, frigate Shivalik on left and P-75 submarine Kalvari, frigate Godavari and destroyer Delhi on the right side. Frames on the lower section of the trailer depict construction of Indian Naval platforms in India.”

The world-renowned brass band of the Indian Navy will be led by Vincent Johnson, Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) Musician I Hon SLt (Sub Lieutenant). For Vincent Johnson this would be the 18th time he would be marching down Rajpath during the Republic Day parade this year.

He will lead a 72-men naval band as its drum major in front of the President, with millions watching India’s most loved ceremonial event.

From Sydney to Mauritius and St Petersburg to Edinburgh, Vincent Johnson has led the Indian Navy band at various military events across the world, but if there’s a celebration that’s closest to his heart, it’s the Republic Day parade.

The tunes being played this year will be Indian Fleet, Silver Jubilee, INS Vikrant, Blue Field, INS India, Jal Nidhi, Swarn Jayanti, Jai Bharati and Sare Jahan Se Achha.