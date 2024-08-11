Navy plans to hold Navy Day function in holy city of Puri, Odisha

This year's Navy Day celebrations are expected to take place at Puri's iconic coastline on December 4, showcasing the Indian Navy's strength and advanced military tactics.

Puri: Odisha's holy city, Puri, housing the Lord Jagannath temple, is likely to host this year's Navy Day celebrations on December 4.

A preliminary survey has been conducted with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi being present on ground and five warships have anchored off the coast of Puri on Saturday.

A number of senior officers, including Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathy, visited Puri today to evaluate the beach conditions and discuss the logistics with the district administration.

The Indian Navy's power and sophisticated war tactics are truly remarkable. Each year, the Navy showcases this impressive display on Navy Day. It is believed that the Navy intends to hold this year's Navy Day celebrations in Puri.

Navy officials have carried out a thorough survey of Puri Beach on Saturday and plan to conduct a Navy drill operation there. From air shows to commando operations, the naval forces will demonstrate a range of adventurous military manoeuvres.

Today, a Navy rescue ship, along with warships such as INS Jalashwa, INS Kiltan, and INS Sumedha, patrolled off the coast of Puri. The public was thrilled at the opportunity to view these warships up close. The Indian Navy's prowess has always been a subject of fascination for the public. Tourists who witnessed it have overwhelmingly commended the Navy's actions.

On this occasion, the Navy Chief visited Shree Mandir with his family for the darshan of Mahaprabhu and offered prayers.

Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4. This year, the Navy has chosen to celebrate at the Puri coast. Consequently, a significant number of vessels will gather at the Puri coast for Navy Day celebrations.

The Navy has selected the Puri coastline to showcase its valour. The area from Digabareni to Sterling is under surveillance. Numerous naval vessels have arrived to assess the situation.

