Navy Official Killed In Car Crash, 2 Colleagues Hospitalised

Noida: A Navy official died while two of his colleagues were injured when their speeding car rammed into a vehicle on a highway in Uttar Pradesh''s Greater Noida early on Wednesday, police said.

The trio, all of them around 35, was en route to Delhi from Allahabad when their car crashed on the Yamuna Expressway, they said.

"The incident took place on the route from Greater Noida towards Noida around 3.25 am. One of them, identified as Satishchand Gangwar, died in the crash. The others, Kuldeep Das and Dhananjay Singh, were injured," an official from the local Rabupura police station said. The injured have been hospitalised at a private facility, the official said.

Police said the other vehicle''s details were yet to be known. The three were residents of 1 UP Naval Unit in Chaitham Lines area of Allahabad, the police said, adding that further proceedings were underway. PTI