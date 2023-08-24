Navy Children School Delhi Celebrates Annual Day

New Delhi (The Hawk): Navy Children School (NCS) Delhi celebrated its Annual Day on 23 August 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium. The occasion was graced by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) as the Chief Guest. The function was also attended by Senior Naval Officers, dignitaries and parents. The theme for the event was ‘Udbhavam’, a Sanskrit term representing the ‘beginning’ of eternal learning and enduring enlightenment.

The programme commenced with an enthralling patriotic display by students from Sankalp. Performance by NCS children comprised traditional art forms from various regions portraying the rich cultural heritage of India. The show also promoted environmental consciousness and corruption-free society.

The school Principal, Ms Oshima Mathur, along with the Head Boy and the Head Girl presented the school report highlighting the achievements in academics, sports and co-curricular activities along with new initiatives taken by the school.

The Chief Guest congratulated the students and teachers for the splendid performance. He mentioned that the programme covered all regions of our great nation, and was a perfect display of national integration. He told the children that the values, principles, critical analysis and creative thinking that they acquire in school would mould them into tomorrow's leaders, policymakers and technocrats. The CNS reminded the children that they would be leaders of our country in Kartavya Kaal, taking Bharat to its rightful place as a developed nation by 2047. He gave twelve points for the children to follow, so as to become better citizens and influence the society in a positive way.

The landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon was screened live during the event. The students, teachers and the entire audience witnessed the momentous occasion with hearts swelling with pride.

As a token of Navy’s constant support to NCS Delhi, the Chief Guest presented a cheque of Rs 10 Lakhs for augmentation of infrastructure at the school.