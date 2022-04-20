Navneet Sehgal to head UP Information Department

Lucknow: In a major administrative reshuffle in the state bureaucracy on Thursday night, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took away the charge of information department from additional chief secretary Avanish Awasthi.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary MSME, has been given charge of the Information Department.

The reshuffle, sources said, was because of the poor media management during the Hathras incident.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Prasad has been made the Principal Secretary, Information Department.

Both, Navneet Sehgal and Sanjay Prasad, have served earlier in the information department.

Meanwhile, Babu Lal Meena has been made the Principal Secretary Social Welfare which has been taken away from Manoj Singh who is additional chief secretary.

