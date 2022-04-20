Navjot Sidhu to launch new party in Punjab

Chandigarh:�Former BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will launch a new party in Punjab Awaz-e-Punjab by September 9, which would contest in next year�s assembly elections. The cricketer turned politician's wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a BJP MLA, posted a poster of Awaz-e-Punjab on Facebook, making the announcement. Sidhu had quit his Rajya Sabha seat amidst speculation that he would join Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. The talks seem to have failed over Sidhu's demand to be projected as the party's candidate for chief minister. Congress also tried to woo Sidhu without success.