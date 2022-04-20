Navjot Sidhu Sways Congress

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Navjot Sidhu literally sways Congress in Punjab in his favor with 62 party MLAs whose numbers are further increasing leading to finally 117 including Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He is now stated to be the last of the current Congress MLAs to "embrace" Navjot Singh Sidhu as his "PardhanJi" of the Punjab Congress that already is fully aligned with "SidhuPaJi".

Sidhu, curiously, now it turns out to all, was rotting in the Congress under the "kingly rule of the Captain, he being fully all-in-all in the Congress party as well as in the Punjab Government in the true spirit of Punjab is Captain Amarinder Singh, he is Punjab, both being bang inherently synonymous to each other, come what may", opine many Congress MLAs of the state. They do not want to be named to avoid all unsavoury controversies that would harm the Congress in view of the next year's Punjab Assembly Elections. At the same time, these Congress MLAs plus many more of their compatriots of the Congress are openly associated with them in flagrantly supporting Navjot Singh Sidhu, his wife Navjot as deputy to Navjot Sidhu. According to Congress MLAs, both the Navjot are more than capable sailing Congress-boat triumphantly in the next assembly polls in the state leading to Congress Government in Punjab again. As for the Captain, he naturally will be the overall guiding force, a la Bhishma Pitamah.

Thus, to put point blank, Navjot Sidhu is virtually swaying the Punjab Congress in his favour thereby evincing that "Congress in Punjab indeed is being identified with him and the masses are liking it immensely".