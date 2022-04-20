Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan condole freedom fighter Bichhanda Charan Pradhan's demise

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed grief over the demise of prominent freedom fighter Bichhanda Charan Pradhan and extended condolences to the bereaved family. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed his grief and commended him for his brave fight against the colonialists.

Bichhanda Charan Pradhan,103, a prominent freedom fighter from Odisha passed away at his residence in Angul District on Friday.

The CM in his condolence tweet said, "I am saddened to learn of the death of Bichanda Charan Pradhan, a prominent freedom fighter. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and may his soul rest in peace."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted "I am saddened by the news of the death of Bichchanda Charan Pradhan, a great revolutionary leader a veteran freedom fighter from Kansamunta village in Kaniha block of Anugul district".

"The ideals and principles set by the freedom fighter will always be remembered, his fight against Britishers will never be forgotten by the country," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Bichhanda Charan Pradhan was jailed and his property was confiscated for fighting the Britishers in India's struggle for freedom. (ANI)