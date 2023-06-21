Navchetna Training Organized In SCERT

Shimla (The Hawk): SCERT Himachal Pradesh in collaboration with Ministry of Social Justice& Empowerment (MSJE), Govt. of India organized Training of Master Trainers from 19th – 21st June 2023 on Navchetna- A Module for Early Prevention of Substance Use among Children. The Training was held under the able guidance of Principal Rajni Sankyan and the three days training was enabled by Programme Cooridnator Asst. Prof. Shailja Thakur. The training was conducted by consultants of The Society for the Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM) New Delhi Mr. Gary Reid and Ms. Kalyani, the authors of the Navchetna Teacher Trainer Module. The Training programme successfully trained 25 teachers of Upper Primary and Secondary Level from Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Solan districts both from the Department of Higher Education and the Department Elementary Education of Himachal Pradesh. The 25 teachers from Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Solan districts undertook the residential training at SCERT, H.P at Solan for Navchetna Module under the centrally sponsored scheme of National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction. The 25 participants of the five districts were successfully trained on Life Skills and Drug Education through the Navchetan Module with the aim to increase awareness and education on drug use and life skills which shall help the children and teachers in guidance and countering the menace of drug use.