Naval Commanders’ Conference 21/2

The second edition of Naval Commanders' Conference of 2021 is scheduled at New Delhi from 18 to 22 October 2021. The conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with Senior Government Officials through an institutionalised forum. Due to the rapidly changing geostrategic situation of the region, the significance and importance of the Conference is manifold. It is an institutionalised platform to deliberate, direct, devise and decide issues of utmost importance, which will shape future course of Indian Navy (IN).During the Conference, the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Naval Commanders on matters pertaining to national security.Amongst many issues being discussed, the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major operational, materiel, logistics, Human Resource Development, training and administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last few months and deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives.The Navy has focused on being Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive force and despite the COVID- 19 pandemic, continues to assiduously execute its mandate. The Indian Navy has witnessed a significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s rising maritime interests. Indian Naval ships on Mission Based Deployments across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) have remained poised for quick response to any developing situation. IN ships deployed in the Gulf of Aden and the Persian Gulf continue to provide security for trade flowing through these areas. In 2020-21, IN ships have undertaken multiple COVID related outreach missions to provide food and medical aid to IOR littoral nations and beyond as part of Hon’ble PM’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). The Indian Navy remains committed towards providing all support to the nation’s fight against the ongoing COVID pandemic. The Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chiefs of Indian Army and Indian Air Force would also interact with the Naval Commanders to address convergence of the three Services vis-à-vis the operational environment, and on avenues for augmenting Tri-Service synergy.